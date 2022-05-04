Where’s the compassion? Lawmakers and judges (mostly men) don’t seem to realize how different the experience of sex is for females. Sometimes the female is willing, but too often she is forced, drugged, bullied, intimidated, threatened, economically dependent, wheedled (“if you really loved me”) or otherwise maneuvered into an act she neither initiated nor enjoyed.

The consequences are also strikingly different. The man is scot-free. The female, if she conceives, loses agency over her very body. Her education and career may be derailed, her mental health suffer, and her risk of disability and death increase.

Anti-abortion advocates ignore this reality. They talk of “play and pay,” or gibe that women should just “keep your knees together” (despite usually being physically weaker). As grandmother of a 16-year-old girl, I’m shocked by this callous disregard of the real hazards young women face.

The choice to end a pregnancy is personal and painful. It’s never Plan A. We should focus instead on protecting girls and women from rape, incest, sexual predation, intimidation and sex trafficking. Contraception should be freely available. Finally, we should build the kind of support system for children and families that other developed countries consider normal.

Constance Hellyer, Seattle