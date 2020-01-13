Re: “At Sea-Tac, where emissions are rising, Inslee pitches low-carbon fuel standard”:

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Steve Hobbs, D-Lake Stevens, says there is an alternative to the clean fuels that Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of. Instead of asking what the governor wants, Sen. Hobbs should be asking instead what his constituents need.

I see patients from his district frequently in my clinic. Many have chronic lung issues, some of which are related to pollution from transportation. They can ill afford the medical costs related to their disease. Anything we can do to reduce air pollution, including clean fuels, would be one step on the road to cleaner air.

Annemarie Dooley, M.D., Seattle