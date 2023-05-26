Some fellow Americans seem to have forgotten the freedoms all citizens have enjoyed for years:

If you don’t want an abortion, you don’t have to have one; if you don’t want to marry someone of the same gender, you can choose to marry the opposite gender; if you don’t want to change your gender, you don’t have to; if you don’t want to go to a public library where there is a drag queen story hour, you and your children don’t have to go to the event; if you don’t want your children reading the truth about slavery, Indian massacres and LGBTQ+ people, you don’t have to provide those books for them; if you don’t like the curriculum in public schools, home-school your children; if you don’t believe that Jesus said “love your enemies,” you don’t have to.

Everyone should be allowed to live in freedom and not worry about being harassed, shot or killed. It is not necessary to force your “freedoms” on others.

Nancy Street, Cheney