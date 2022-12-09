By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Rebuild Free Tax sites so everyone can claim their credits” [Dec. 3, Opinion]:

It is good to have directed King County taxpayers to a free tax preparation site.

But there is a free tax preparation site available throughout our entire state and nationwide. It is the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service, open to anyone but especially for those who are over 50 and of low to moderate incomes. The IRS works with Tax-Aide to make sure all tax counselors have the knowledge they need to accurately file returns.

With the help of 25,316 volunteers, AARP Tax-Aide had a very successful season nationally with 852,377 federal returns filed securing more than $1 billion in refunds for 1,251,641 people. On-site service is provided in libraries, community centers, senior centers and other local facilities. There are no fees or sales pitch, and AARP membership is not required.

Tax-Aide continued online for 2020-22 and will be available in-person again in 2023 for the 2022 tax year. Go to the aarp.org/taxaide website for more information.

John Barnett, Kirkland, former AARP volunteer Washington state president

