Re: “Make free school meals for all WA students a part of public education” [Dec. 29, Opinion]:

I vote yes, yes for free school meals for all our students! I’ve observed, over the 27 years I’ve been privileged to serve in public school systems, that students often will not take advantage of free meals as they are embarrassed in front of peers. To be in a situation where it can be very obvious at the lunch table who is paying and who is receiving a meal is really tough. I’ve observed students going without a meal, just because.

It’s easy to solve this concern, by making lunch meals free to all students. Legislators, let’s do this, this session.

Mary Kathryn Myers, BSN, MPH, RN, Kent