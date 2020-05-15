Re: “A week in news — some even good — about the news business” [May 13, Opinion]:

Reading Save the Free Press editor Dean Miller’s column, I worry about newspapers today and news in general. Seems sometimes that the news about daily papers is pretty much depressing. Reporters laid off, newspapers going out of business, reducing pages or days, and even the size of the pages — even finding it difficult to source the paper newspapers rely on. (And I still miss the Seattle Post-Intelligencer!)

I do find I sometimes basically skim newspapers because the news is either depressing (so much war, illness) or absolutely infuriating (why can’t people be nice, for goodness sakes?). Sometimes it just makes me curse a lot, or even get incoherent.

But I would really hate to have to rely on the TV for all my news. The paper is more thorough. It goes into the why of things, the lead-up and the follow-through. We need this. It enables us to make decisions, improves understanding and enables us, hopefully, to make wiser decisions — hopefully!

Glen Day, Seattle