Re: “Stopping the presses, again: The story ends for 2 more century-old Seattle newspapers” [April 24, Local News] and “The light of the free press dims in West Seattle” [April 28, Opinion]:

For more than half a century, the West Seattle Herald has been recording the personal history of thousands of families in West Seattle, White Center and Burien.

Our children’s first job was delivering Robinson family newspapers. Through the years, they read about Highline and Catholic Youth Organization sports, and their art shows, concerts and science fairs. Holiday parades marched through the pages. Neighborhood stories featured sitting in the pumpkin patch, First Communions, graduations and Camp Waskowitz trips, all of it printed in the American free press.

Here’s to you. We’ll never forget. Thanks for the memories!

Bette McCullom, Burien