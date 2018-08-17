I was very disappointed that you did not support The Boston Globe call for editorial pages to support freedom of the press [“Editorials condemn Trump’s attacks on media,” Aug. 17, A1].
This is not a liberal vs. conservative matter. It is a matter of defending principles fundamental to our Republic. Where is your voice and your conscience, not to mention your instinct for self preservation?
Ed Shen, Seattle
