Three-hundered newspapers across the country pushed back on President Donald Trump’s statement that the press is the enemy of the people. There is power in numbers [“Editorials condemn Trump’s attacks on media,” Aug. 17, A1].
Regarding The Seattle Times’ silence: Is it a lack of courage or is it a lack of realization that we are witnessing the birth of a dictatorship? Silence is not an option in these troubled times. Disappointing.
Janice A. Sabin, Vashon Island
