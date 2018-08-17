Thank you for clarifying The Seattle Times’ stance on the enemies-of-the-people initiative.
At first I was very upset that The Times had not participated, but the column made sense.
Bill Bovermann, Sequim
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Why no Seattle Times editorial saying we are not enemies of the people? We prove that every day
- Just how big is this blue wave? For state Democrats, maybe the biggest in decades | Melissa Santos / Times editorial columnist
- Orca extinction is not an option | Op-Ed
- Shake up the system to boost voter turnout | Editorial
- We are completely unprepared for the next financial crisis | Robert E. Rubin / Guest columnist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.