Re: “California blaze levels entire town.” It was named Paradise — how ironic.
The Seattle Times could not endorse Initiative 1631, a carbon fee, due to splitting hairs on accountability. Oil companies spent $30 million to help kill the initiative knowing you can fool most of the people most of the time, meanwhile our planet burns.
These fees have been successful in many countries, but apparently they will not be given a chance here because our fossil-fuel industry refuses to diversify and has too much power in our democracy.
If we continue on this reckless course, perhaps eventually every town in America can have a sign that reads “Welcome to Paradise, Population — Zero.”
Mark MacDonald, Seattle
