Re: “How we got here: One country, several nations” [May 3, Opinion]:

Thank you to David Horsey for an excellent column that summarized the book “American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America” by Colin Woodard (and also provided a colorful map).

It is a book I have shared over the years with friends and often return to as I look at our sometimes fractured politics. The book provided the basis for a thought-provoking discussion by my book club in February. As one member wrote to me, in response to the column, “I often think about that book during the various elections and now reactions of the different regions during the virus outbreak. It explained people very well.”

Doris Ray, Seattle