“Boom City provides fire for Fourth” portrays the social and economic benefit that firework sales provide tribal members. Those of us who live in nontribal areas where aerial and explosive fireworks are allowed until midnight on July Fourth must endure unbearable conditions well before and well beyond midnight of the Fourth.

It only takes a few people to blow off what seem like arsenal loads of fireworks to make the greater population miserable and spoil a patriotic holiday. Also, the pollution (air, ground and water) is certainly a negative factor.

Our personal and property safety is at risk from people with no training or common sense in the use of explosives.

Bruce Isaacson, Auburn