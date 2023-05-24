Re: “Shrink foster care safely with investment in social safety net” [May 23, Opinion]: The editorial on foster care reminded me of my first research project into the subject in the late 1970s.

I was a new young faculty member in a new social work graduate program at Eastern Washington University. After a questionnaire, we met with the foster care social workers to get their thoughts on our project. Your editorial brings back only one line from that meeting. A social worker said, “We know more than we can do.”

The gaps in service — stable housing, money for food, health, substance abuse and other supporting services — continue to exist. Will we ever muster the will to fund the major structural changes necessary to fill these gaps?

Bill Horner, Ph.D., Edmonds