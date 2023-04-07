Re: “Dear big banks: Divest from fossil fuels or we move our money” [March 30, Opinion]:

The Op-Ed encourages boomers to boycott large banks if they don’t divest from oil companies. I would like to point out that our society, like it or not, will need fossil fuels for at least another decade, probably longer, as the world transitions to non-carbon energy. If fossil-fuel companies don’t have adequate investment, the cost of energy will go up. These companies need money to upgrade equipment, improve safety, develop more efficient processes and maintain existing facilities. Failure to do so will only make a dirty industry dirtier and less efficient.

Failure to adequately fund our existing energy industry will result in higher energy costs, hurting everyone but mostly the poorer members in our society.

Yes, let’s move as quickly as possible to renewables and nuclear. But let’s be smart about it. Just because a bank is investing in fossil fuels, it doesn’t mean that they aren’t also investing in other clean technologies as well. The energy sector is complicated. Before moving your money, do some homework.

Patrick Rowe, Covington