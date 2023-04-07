Re: “In surprise, OPEC+ announces cut in oil production” [April 3, Business] and “WA lawmakers may pass bill to boost dense development near transit,” March 31 [Local News]:

The production cut will raise oil prices. Elected officials should defend our living standards with rational responses on the demand side and the supply side. We can reduce U.S. oil consumption by building townhomes and apartments near mass-transit stops, building protected bike lanes so that a DoorDash Frisko Freeze order arrives via ebike, and by building gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines to mainland U.S. regions where oil and coal are still prevalent in home heating, electricity generation and industry. We can increase U.S. energy production by allowing more nuclear and renewable energy, for example granting geothermal energy on federal lands the same treatments enjoyed by the oil and gas industry. The Biden administration can refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to demonstrate its resolve to ameliorate painful shortages inherent in recovery phases of boom-and-bust cycles.

After the state Senate passed a bill to legalize more homes near rail, Bus Rapid Transit and high-frequency bus stops, House Democrats modified it to exclude conventional bus stops and impose subsidized-unit requirements so high that little will get built.

It’s not fun to live with school shootings and fentanyl overdoses. I don’t want to get used to rent-burden and energy poverty, too.

Dawson Allen, Tacoma