Re: “Manchin’s energy plan is just what Biden needs” [April 26, Opinion]:

The proposed energy plan is not going to solve rising gasoline costs in the short term or address climate change. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports have shown repeatedly that we have only eight years left to cut carbon emissions and avoid dramatic temperature increases. We can’t wait for the “long term” investment in green energy mentioned in Karl W. Smith’s column.

The way to address climate change and threats from authoritarian regimes is to invest heavily now in renewable energies that already exist, such as solar, wind, geothermal or wave power, breaking our dependence on fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

What America and the world need is not the adoption of Sen. Joe Manchin’s doomed energy plan. Instead Manchin must align with Senate Democrats to pass “Build Back Better” so that America can finally seriously invest in clean energies and the future.

Martine Smets, Bellevue