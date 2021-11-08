Re: “Nuclear energy industry angles for bigger role in Washington and U.S. as climate change accelerates” [Oct. 31, Environment]:

It is absolutely true that nuclear power is cleaner than all fossil fuels. There is virtually no carbon footprint. But why are we discussing nuclear power to save the environment and thus the planet?

It sounds great, but there is a huge problem: We have had more than 80 years to solve the problem of disposing of nuclear waste and have yet to find the solution. Sure, they are working on it right up the road in Hanford. That said, I do not believe moving from fossil fuels to dangerous nuclear power with no current method in place to dispose of radioactive trash is a good use of our technology.

Say no to nuclear. Geothermal, solar and wind are much safer alternatives.

Ed Brown, Edmonds