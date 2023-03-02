By
The Seattle Times

Re: “WA auctions off more ‘old’ forest in $2.8 million sale” [Feb. 23, Northwest]:

To paraphrase environmental activist Greta Thunberg: “Shame on us.”

Scientists recommend reforesting our planet to combat global warming. Scientists recommend halting the clear cutting going on in forests and jungles worldwide. Yet, we the people of Washington state still use our own forests as an expendable tax-revenue source exactly as we have be doing for decades.

Sadly, we continue to act like we are having a weenie roast when (again to paraphrase Thunberg) we should be acting like our house is on fire.

Guy LaRue, Tulalip

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories