Re: “WA auctions off more ‘old’ forest in $2.8 million sale” [Feb. 23, Northwest]:

To paraphrase environmental activist Greta Thunberg: “Shame on us.”

Scientists recommend reforesting our planet to combat global warming. Scientists recommend halting the clear cutting going on in forests and jungles worldwide. Yet, we the people of Washington state still use our own forests as an expendable tax-revenue source exactly as we have be doing for decades.

Sadly, we continue to act like we are having a weenie roast when (again to paraphrase Thunberg) we should be acting like our house is on fire.

Guy LaRue, Tulalip