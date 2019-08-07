I grew up in Seattle and have loved the annual Blue Angels show as much as anyone. These days, however, my concern about climate change supersedes any pleasure I might get from the spectacle.

Why, in a city that seems to be concerned about climate change, can we not make the most modest sacrifices? Why not just say no to four days of fighter jets pouring carbon into the atmosphere?

After all, the global warming that will result from “business as usual” will cause planet disaster.

Susan Winslow, Mercer Island