While we celebrate Microsoft’s pledge of $25 million in grants and $475 million in loans to address our housing crisis, we must address the policies that enable a few to amass billions of dollars, while teachers, firefighters and others can’t afford to live in the city in which they work. Tax policy is largely to blame. The wealthy don’t pay their fair share and commonly enjoy lower rates than middle-class workers.

In the 1950s, the individual top marginal tax rate was 91 percent on income over $1.7 million in today’s dollars. The resulting revenue enabled investments in infrastructure and education, created a robust middle class and led to economic stability. Individual and corporate top marginal tax rates have been cut drastically since then. Corporations went from representing more than 33 percent of total federal tax receipts in 1952 to 10 percent in 2013. This lower tax burden has led to a massive redistribution of wealth to the top. The middle class is being replaced by the working poor. Infrastructure built with tax revenues from 1934 to1981 is collapsing.

We can’t depend on crumbs from the wealthy. We must restore tax fairness by adopting pre-1980 tax rates.

Sallee Carlson, Redmond