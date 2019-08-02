Re: “Bellevue church’s parting gift: millions to help homeless”:

As a member (for 57 years) of another Bellevue Lutheran church with declining membership, the Grace Lutheran story was a must-read. Grace had to make some tough decisions, but it looks like their sacrifices will provide much help to the needy.

Things were much different when I was growing up in the Midwest decades ago and churches were thriving. Nearly everyone was a member of a family and a church. Families took care of themselves, but in an emergency, the church stepped in, as well as helping all the needy directly or indirectly, but they didn’t have to sell off their property to do it. Homelessness barely existed.

Before long, unless things change, there won’t be any more church property left to sell. Housing will be declared just another human right by those who demand that health care and other needs be provided by the government, paid for by taxing the responsible people still around. It’s very hard to be optimistic these days. I can only pray that Americans (and others) will wake up before our society collapses, and accept that God is far more help than socialism.

Gary T. McGavran, Bellevue