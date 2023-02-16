Re: “How do bettors love football? Let us count the ways” [Feb. 12, Opinion]:

How quickly opinion articles turned from concerns about the dangers of this national pastime to celebrating making money off this “entertainment.”

Does adoration of a violent game producing lifelong disabilities and reduced life spans contribute to desensitizing us to mass shootings and daily gun violence — the leading cause of death for our children? Can we stop reveling in “tackling” (assault if not on the field) and enjoy flag football? Let’s commit to valuing healthy young bodies, on and off the field, and enact effective gun-safety measures.

Betty Williams, Seattle