Re: “Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field” [Jan. 2, Sports]:

I do not watch football. This is because seeing the frequent injuries, like Damar Hamlin’s collapse on-field, is both horrifying — and predictable. This sport takes the flower of young American manhood and physical prowess, and places it on a field of combat that often compromises, maims, and destroys the health and well-being of those who play. A sports doctor once described every professional football game as “the physical equivalent of a weekly car accident for the players.” That so many Americans see this as their favorite form of “entertainment” is degrading to us all. And is it any coincidence that a disproportionate number of players are from racial minorities?

The NFL needs to seriously rethink this game. It does not need to involve high impact collisions and tackles to be exciting for fans. Soccer, basketball and baseball all make money for the teams/leagues and players involved without routinely risking players’ lives and long-term health. Football could do that, too. The “gladiator” mentality of major league football — and those who run it for their own profit — needs to change.

Ann Morgan, Everett