Since Rite Aid’s purchase of Bartell Drugs [“Bartell Drugs, a local, family-owned business for 130 years, to be sold to Rite Aid for $95 million,” Oct. 7, 2020, Business], things have slowly gone downhill. Products I was once able to obtain are no longer stocked. Many shelves remain unstocked or partially stocked. I never patronized Rite-Aid because Bartell was the superior choice, friendly helpful staff and well stocked shelves.

Alas, corporate consumption of small local businesses continues to erode the quality and service we once knew. Now Kroger wants to acquire another market chain [“Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid,” Oct. 14, 2022, Business]. We, in the Puget Sound area, will be slaves to the Kroger conglomerate, owning Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway and Albertson’s, if the recent merger proposal is approved.

How does this benefit the people? Monopoly control on food supplies is dangerous and must be stopped. Elimination of competition is always detrimental to the consumer of products. Please lobby all your federal representatives to halt this move. In my view the Federal Trade Commission should move to break up Kroger.

Michael Dahlstrom, Everett