Re: “Sea-Tac at 70”:

Three cheers for Sea-Tac Airport!

I was born at Ballard General in 1942. Shortly thereafter, my father began working for Northwest Airlines in sales at Boeing Field.

Among my very earliest memories are stepping on a rake in our Victory Garden in Crown Hill and getting hit on the head; riding my trike in our fenced backyard; and one of my father’s Northwest colleagues standing at our open front door exclaiming, “They’re going to build an airport at Bow Lake!”

Soon, I was told, much discussion ensued about the pick: “Really? That’s the foggiest place around Puget Sound! It’ll never work!”

Dale Sellin, Seattle