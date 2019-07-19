Re: “Sea-Tac at 70”:
Three cheers for Sea-Tac Airport!
I was born at Ballard General in 1942. Shortly thereafter, my father began working for Northwest Airlines in sales at Boeing Field.
Among my very earliest memories are stepping on a rake in our Victory Garden in Crown Hill and getting hit on the head; riding my trike in our fenced backyard; and one of my father’s Northwest colleagues standing at our open front door exclaiming, “They’re going to build an airport at Bow Lake!”
Soon, I was told, much discussion ensued about the pick: “Really? That’s the foggiest place around Puget Sound! It’ll never work!”
Dale Sellin, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.