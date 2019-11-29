Re: “State work group to urge billions more for school nurses, other staff”:

The story on the funding of nurses, counselors, social workers, psychologists and other education-support staff did not mention one key recommendation. The work group will recommend that the funding of this staff be done at the same level for all schools. In other words, high-poverty schools would get the same allocation as low-poverty schools. This is not equitable and will not support the closing of the achievement gaps.

We need to fund historically underserved students at a higher level in order to level the playing field and close the opportunity gaps that have persisted in this state for far too long.

Dave Larson, Tukwila School Board, Director District 5