Re: “Georgia governor signs restrictive ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban”:

At the signing, Gov. Brian Kemp stated, “Our job is to do what is right, not what is easy.”

I might agree with the governor, if he were actually willing to do the hard work of looking after the youngsters he demands be born.

Doing what is right for a helpless human being extends well beyond the womb. As long as the state of Georgia ensures that the nonaborted child has his or her nutritional, clothing, housing, medical and educational needs met, I’m in full agreement. Seven years ago, Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of the Roman Catholic social justice organization NETWORK said as much. She’s right. If we demand a child be born, we become our brother’s/sister’s keeper.

I ask: How much right is Gov. Kemp willing to do? How about a living wage, health care for all, reliable shelter and food on the table? Achieving those things is right but hard.

John R. Scannell, Sammamish