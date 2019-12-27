Re: “Flight shame is real but not always effective”:

As a former federal Air Pollution Control program official, I know that airplane pollution contributes to global warming.

However, if an individual foregoes flying, the plane will fly anyway. The only carbon saved is the tiny increment due to the weight of one passenger and luggage.

A Boeing 757-300 (142,400 pounds) with 200 passengers (average weight, with luggage, of 200 pounds) totals 182,000 pounds. The savings if one less person flies is 0.0011 of the weight — i.e., 0.11%.

An online calculator indicates 12,320 pounds of carbon emitted round trip Seattle to Europe. The emissions savings would be only 13.5 pounds.

Flight shamers fail to analyze incrementally, not accounting for the plane flying anyway. Dividing total emissions by the number of passengers, they say that not flying on this flight would save 912 pounds of carbon — a 68-fold error!

Individual actions feel good. But only if large numbers of people (spurred by governmental regulations) participate in the changed behavior are there any meaningful environmental effects (like banning plastic grocery bags). Government is unlikely to limit the number of flights, so this problem needs other solutions — improved railroad service, reducing engine emissions, lighter aircraft. Flight shaming alone is unlikely to do it.

Philip L. Bereano, Seattle, professor emeritus of technology and public policy, University of Washington