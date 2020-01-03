Re: “Flight shame: Flawed logic” [Dec. 29, Opinion]:

A letter writer argues that there is only a minuscule effect on carbon emissions from one passenger electing not to fly because the plane is flying anyway. It’s like arguing it’s OK to eat a steak because that cow is dead anyway.

The point is, if people fly less, there will be less demand, and eventually flights will be canceled because airlines lose money when flights are not full. Similarly, if people eat less beef, fewer cows will be raised for consumption, resulting in less use of water, less tropical rain forest cleared to raise cattle, and less pollution from methane and manure.

It is correct that individual actions won’t do much to solve our carbon problem. We need to act together to make a difference.

Mary Paynter, Des Moines