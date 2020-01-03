The letter writer suggests that if you forgo a commercial-airplane flight to reduce carbon emissions, the plane will fly anyway but with your seat empty. And he calculates that that one empty seat would result in a negligible reduction in carbon emissions.

That model is far too narrow. In many cases, someone other than you will be sitting in the seat that you otherwise would have been in. But much more importantly, the writer does not seem to take into consideration that at some point people forgoing flights will result in airlines reducing their numbers of flights.

Some of the writer’s views can also be applied to voting. It is almost a given that your individual vote won’t change the results of any election. So would the writer suggest that you therefore forgo voting?

Ted Yellman, Bellevue