Re: “FAA is right about excessive pilot dependence on automation” [Jan. 4, Opinion]:

In 1970, my father, who was the captain on a TWA flight from Chicago to Los Angeles, had a heart attack and subsequently died while in the air. The co-pilot took over and made an emergency landing in Des Moines, Iowa, in attempt to save him.

I don’t understand how an automated system on the plane can take over from a single pilot in such a situation, if that pilot is incapacitated.

Chuck Shively, Seattle