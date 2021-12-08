Re: “Fish passage, dam removal studied as Seattle City Light aims to re-license three Skagit River dams” [Dec. 6, Local News]:

We can figure out how to get people up to walk around on the moon, but we can’t figure out how to get a bunch of salmon up over the top of a dam so they can swim upstream and spawn?

Are we just not smart enough or are our priorities wrong?

Ted Yellman, Bellevue