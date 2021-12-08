Re: “Fish passage, dam removal studied as Seattle City Light aims to re-license three Skagit River dams” [Dec. 6, Local News]:
We can figure out how to get people up to walk around on the moon, but we can’t figure out how to get a bunch of salmon up over the top of a dam so they can swim upstream and spawn?
Are we just not smart enough or are our priorities wrong?
Ted Yellman, Bellevue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.