I challenge everyone to listen to the Seattle Police and Fire (PSERN) scanner (available online) for an hour, a day or a week. The only takeaway possible is that there is something very wrong in our society.

The crime, drug overdoses and mental health issues are staggering. Seattle is an example — conditions are similar in every community. I have the upmost respect and admiration for our police officers, firefighters and medics. It takes very special and determined people to do all that they do every day. However, they are obviously in dire need of additional staff, resources and support.

Bringing the reality of the situation to light to as many as possible and calling for immediate action from politicians and decision-makers is a way to show our support and gratitude to those trying to help and protect us. We expect our first responders to be there for us — we must also be there for them! Please spread the challenge.

Anita Thompson, Woodinville