Regarding The Seattle Times editorial board’s editorial on the First Avenue streetcar, I totally agree [“Don’t waste public funds on First Avenue streetcar fantasy,” Aug. 11, Opinion].

The cost of a fixed-route streetcar is totally unnecessary. The free tourist buses we had before the pandemic and are now running again are a great way to travel around Seattle. That program should be expanded and should run longer into the year. As a resident, I have enjoyed the rides myself and enjoyed chatting with tourists. The program should be promoted more heavily.

Small buses that can be rerouted as necessary make much more sense all the way around.

Mary Jones, Seattle