It may be galling to some, but we all have equal access to the First Amendment. Those who have paid to hear Betsy DeVos; those who have a conflicting view demonstrating outside; the NFL players who sit, kneel or lock arms while standing; and, yes, Vice President Mike Pence is demonstrating when he truncates his attendance at the Colts vs. 49ers game.

As President John F. Kennedy said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

Robert Hazen, Seattle