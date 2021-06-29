Re: “Seattle officials urge precaution with ‘unprecedented’ heat wave to intensify” [June 24, Local News]:

This article cautions that the expectations of high temperatures throughout the Fourth of July weekend risks power failures and fire, and officials are urging people to forgo fireworks.

In West Seattle, fireworks go off before, during and after July 4. Mayor Jenny Durkan is asking people to be smart. Let’s include being responsible and considerate of neighbors who have small children, pets and people who don’t mind a good night’s sleep.

Marsha Conn, Seattle