Re: “Demagogues were Founding Fathers’ greatest fear”:

Eli Merritt’s Op-Ed raises some interesting points. Their generation had just fought a long and bloody successful war to overthrow tyranny and the demagogues that went with it. They were concerned that their newly formed democracy with its system of checks and balances would be undermined by a leader who was concerned only about himself and refused to be bound by these checks and balances.

The Constitution’s articles of impeachment were the answer. But they assumed that we would recognize that a demagogue was leading our nation and we’d have the courage to follow through on impeachment. Currently, the Democratic leadership in Congress has recognized demagoguery and is showing the courage to do something about it. But the Republican leadership has not. Sadly, they have succumbed to this leader’s tactics of fear and intimidation. For our democracy to continue successfully, they need to start showing the courage that the Constitution’s framers assumed they would have. They need to remove this demagogue from office.

Bill Adams, Des Moines