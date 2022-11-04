As a cancer researcher and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network advocate, I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to ask Congress to make fighting cancer a national priority. Among the top asks of Congress was for coverage of new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives.

Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early. These multi-cancer early detection tests will complement, not replace, existing early detection tests. According to published data, some of them can screen for more than 50 cancers at once, including rare cancers.

Congress is considering legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following Food and Drug Administration approval. This legislation would ensure Medicare recipients don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests once they are FDA approved.

Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal can help save lives in Washington by supporting this legislation. We must take legislative action on this crucial issue. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation to help save lives and end cancer as we know it.

Chris Bornhauser, Seattle, volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network