When teaching U.S. history, I used the phrase, “man meeting moment.” Washington, Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, FDR and MLK were all individuals who were able to step up at just the right time.

We are at that crossroads again. White nationalism is on the rise in this country. The president is complicit with his rhetoric. A TV news network has also stocked the flames of white nationalism.

So who will be that person who will step up and lead us out of this nightmare? We need to be that person. We need to meet that moment. We need to lead by rallying against this hate. Vote hate out. Any party that stands quietly by needs to be voted out. This is a moral issue not political, economic or gun issue. This is for the soul of our country.

White Americans need to recognize that our race has practiced this form of hate since we landed on this continent. Not most of us by any means, but we need to acknowledge this fact so that we can stop this white nationalism once and for all.

If we don’t, I fear this country is heading for some very dark days.

Walter Kostecka, Federal Way