Re: “Protect salmon-rich Bristol Bay from mining”:

The recent announcement about plans for the Pebble Mine saddens me to tears. I fished the kings on company fishing trips, and the people there were begging for help to fight this project. Not out of selfishness like the Trump administration, but for the love of nature to be protected for future generations like President Roosevelt did for the Olympic Peninsula. And what a gem we have now!

How can people be letting this happen to the last great fish runs in the world? What was spent to remove the dams from the Elwha River to enhance fish runs? Where is the logic?

Where is the love for nature, people? Get up and fight these tyrants for the sake of future generations like Roosevelt did for us.

Mark Eaton, Duvall