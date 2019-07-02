Re: “Backyard-cottage rules broadened”:
Our city tree canopy has been dwindling. Berkeley, California, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, are among cities that have placed moratoriums on residential tree cutting, but not Seattle.
In addition, median-priced housing will disappear with the addition of a second home that would be added on the same lot.
We have only increased the number of real estate empires to pass down to their own family.
John Thoe, Seattle
