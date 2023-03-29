Re: “Legalize fentanyl test strips to save lives” [March 27, Opinion]:

As a community health nurse caring for homeless individuals and families in our shelters and tiny house villages, I come across the ravages of chemical dependency every day. Sadly, some of my patients die of drug overdoses. Many survive, struggle and sometimes overcome their addictions with the help of proven public health interventions.

One of these is rapid fentanyl test strips that enable a person to see if their drugs are contaminated with the deadly scourge of fentanyl.

These strips can mean the difference between death and survival and the chance of recovery from addiction. Our Legislature is considering legalizing fentanyl test strips, and enabling wider distribution and access. There is minimal financial cost to House Bill 1006, and it should be passed this session in a bipartisan effort to fight the epidemic of drug use that is killing our communities.

Bernadette Creaven, RN, MN, Seattle