Sometimes it is worth eliciting the eye roll.

It was almost one year ago today that my son Billy Patterson died from an overdose of counterfeit fentanyl. Our family agreed that we would use his loss to prevent as many more deaths as we could.

If I somehow could talk to my son now, I would tell him that he was playing roulette with any drugs he gets on the street; most of them contain fentanyl. I would also tell him that if he sees friends who want to defy an early death, and need to use street drugs, then they should at least test the drugs for fentanyl, never use them alone and always have Narcan available. I never considered telling any of this to my son because I assumed he had read the papers or watched the news; I thought it would be obvious to him what a terrible risk it is to get drugs off the dark web or street. Apparently, I got that wrong.

Sadly, I opted not to risk a sigh or an eye roll and communicate this to my son. Now, as his mother says, we will never see our beautiful child again.

David Patterson, Mercer Island