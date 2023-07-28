We understand people are concerned about secondhand exposure to fentanyl smoke. The Op-Ed “Jail and treatment can work together in helping WA drug crisis” [July 20, Opinion] incorrectly stated that fentanyl “poses major health risks … to those who may inadvertently breathe in its smoke.”

While people have sought health care due to concerns about inadvertent or secondhand exposure to fentanyl, there have been no medically documented cases of fentanyl (a type of opioid) intoxication or overdose resulting from secondhand exposure. In Washington state in 2022, 1,762 people died from an overdose involving “other synthetic opioids,” primarily fentanyl. None are known to have been due to secondhand exposure.

It’s safe to help someone who appears to be having an opioid overdose from fentanyl. If we want to meaningfully address the crises of overdose and opioid use disorder, we should make all evidence-based interventions widely available, including the overdose reversal medication naloxone and the treatment medications methadone and buprenorphine.

To learn more about fentanyl, please see two resources we have jointly developed: “Fentanyl Exposure FAQs” and an informational flyer, “Responding to Scenes with Suspected Fentanyl or Other Opioids Present: It’s Safe for Law Enforcement to Assist.”

Scott Phillips, M.D., executive/medical director, Washington Poison Center, and Caleb Banta-Green, Ph.D., research professor, University of Washington School of Medicine