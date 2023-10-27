Re: “Fentanyl in King County: Join The Seattle Times for a live discussion” [Oct.15, Northwest]:

There is a multi-headed monster that has come to our city. It is killing our citizens: teenagers and adults, those who are homeless and those who are housed, the rich and the poor. It is offering a cheap and quick respite from mental or physical pain, and then it kills you.

Thank you to Michelle Baruchman and Molly Harbarger of The Seattle Times for educating us on Oct. 16 at the Seattle Public Library about this clear and present danger. Thanks to all on The Times’ initiatives “Mental Health Project” and “Project Homeless” for opening our eyes to this multifaceted crisis. Thank you to Caleb Banta-Green, director of the Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research at the University of Washington; Julie Hinkemeyer, program director at Peer Spokane; and Susan McLaughlin, director of the Behavioral Health and Recovery Division for King County.

Yes, there are treatments for this disease. Yes, there are many initiatives already under way to rid our city of this monster. What is needed is the political will to adequately fund these much-needed projects.

Warren Burrows, M.D., Seattle