Although I’m an ardent king salmon angler, I must salute the National Marine Fisheries Service for considering the adoption of immediate, multi-year, draconian king-fisheries limits to increase king salmon availability for starving southern resident orcas.

Limiting chinook quotas could settle multiple orca lawsuits while giving these ineffably majestic creatures the fish they favor and a chance to escape their extinction spiral. NMFS should immediately put no-kill limits on all Washington king fishermen, like me, for at least three or four years. Quotas could then be lifted because the orcas will be gorging on the first returning swarms of hatchery chinook, courtesy of Gov. Jay Inslee’s orca-inspired $75.7 million investment in king hatcheries.

Washington fishermen should support no-kill king rules to honor and preserve our sacred orcas for future generations. Perhaps the state could subsidize commercial and tribal fishermen for not king fishing and protect Washington’s $407.9 million sport fishing industry with creative solutions, like allowing sport fishermen to enjoy standard season lengths, but only under stringent catch-and-release rules for all kings, including hatchery fish.

Web Hutchins, Seattle