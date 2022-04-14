Men are more likely than women to commit crime, find themselves homeless or engage in risky behavior. The common denominator for all these issues, as well as a multitude of others, is fatherlessness. A fatherless home is also the largest single indicator of poverty.

The growth of fatherlessness, as well as its negative impacts, is unsurprisingly getting worse as those of us in King County know quite well. The crime in a community is directly correlated to the amount of children growing up without fathers. Now is the time to support House Bill 1917, which establishes and funds a “men’s commission” that identifies challenges men face and recommends policies/programs to increase fathers’ engagement across Washington.

Our society needs men, just like it needs women, to operate effectively. Let’s understand and include all Washingtonians to make a better Washington.

Gordon Bock, Federal Way