Re: “State panel clears way for hikes in tolls for fast lanes” [Oct. 18, A1]:

The Washington State Transportation Commission is proposing to raise the peak rate for driving in the express toll lanes on Interstate 405 and Highway 167 to either $12 or $15 in 2024, and maybe an $18 max in 2025.

It should be noted that the state spent many millions of tax dollars paid by every Washington citizen to build these lanes. While it may be reasonable to charge a premium for the use of the express lanes, no one can think that someone making $20 an hour could afford to spend over $100 in tolls on their weekly commute. It is no doubt unfair and perhaps undemocratic to have everyone pay to create a super highway for high earners and the wealthy.

Stephen Gins, Mountlake Terrace